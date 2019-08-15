Sadoff Investment Management Upped Its Position in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) by $377,975; As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Valuation Declined, Griffin Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 3.57 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 48,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 484,871 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 436,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 351,674 shares traded or 89.42% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 1.74 million shares. The New York-based Trellus Mngmt Lc has invested 3.05% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). C Holdings A S stated it has 0.03% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Tarbox Family Office reported 475 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs has 117 shares. American Int Group holds 0% or 16,624 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 27,900 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 120 shares. Artal has 0.43% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). 531,052 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0% or 10,625 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 22,441 shares. 59,300 are held by Swiss Bank. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 484,871 shares. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 857,069 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares to 83,087 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,147 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA).

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares to 733,198 shares, valued at $50.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,266 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300,000 are owned by Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 2.69 million shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 43,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Nj accumulated 22,300 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Oxbow Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,733 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 16,242 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 31,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 351,710 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 49,922 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 141,379 shares in its portfolio.