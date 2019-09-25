Sadoff Investment Management Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Boosted Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by $3.53 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 141,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 503,001 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.68M, up from 361,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. It closed at $19.87 lastly. It is down 21.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 261,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55M, down from 265,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.32. About 55,816 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Serv Corp owns 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,100 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Coldstream Mngmt Inc owns 29,033 shares. Massachusetts-based Sirios Lp has invested 0.63% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dana Investment Advsrs Inc reported 28,319 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has 30,033 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability owns 2.02 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 17,247 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation holds 223,530 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% or 4,052 shares. America First Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ghp Advsrs Inc invested in 0.47% or 34,119 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,990 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.65 million for 22.81 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,448 shares to 621,314 shares, valued at $43.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,360 was made by BALL M LEROY on Tuesday, August 13. 5,000 shares were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, worth $91,800. Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was bought by Kramer Kevin B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 0.32% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc reported 0.28% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 314,226 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 30,959 shares stake. Fil invested in 10 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 742,400 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 775,900 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Financial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 2.12 million shares. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 23,480 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 76,257 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 113,837 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 5.91% or 183,521 shares. Ws Management Lllp accumulated 3.08% or 1.88M shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 44,408 shares to 60,600 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 104,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,519 shares, and cut its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY).