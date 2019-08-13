Sadoff Investment Management Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; As Yy (YY) Stock Value Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased by $504,000 Its Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,977 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 123,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 1.23 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 15,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 605,133 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.73M, down from 621,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 2.50M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sohu.Com Ltd by 38,480 shares to 371,859 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.