Sadoff Investment Management Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) Has Boosted as Shares Declined; Kbc Group Nv Has Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $1.10 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 6,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 67,758 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 60,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 2.61M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.37. About 1.27 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Corp Oh owns 6,215 shares. Freestone Hldg Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fragasso invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Penobscot Invest Management Inc invested in 40,391 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Polar Cap Llp holds 55,940 shares. 28,952 are held by Van Eck Associates. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc owns 143,123 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 1,408 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 590 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc stated it has 6,700 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 26,500 are held by Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. Arkansas-based Meridian Mgmt has invested 1.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 44,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Comm has 4,259 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 41,946 shares to 202,027 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 98,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,648 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares to 605,133 shares, valued at $76.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset reported 11,418 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 0.05% or 72,223 shares in its portfolio. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.23% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,881 shares. The Indiana-based Indiana Tru & Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,249 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.15% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 338,528 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 54,289 shares. 8,667 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 47,000 shares. Advisory Ntwk accumulated 17,722 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc stated it has 4,511 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru holds 1.46% or 183,936 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management reported 50,250 shares. 266 were accumulated by Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation.