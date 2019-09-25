Sadoff Investment Management Maintains Stake in At&T (T); Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shareholder Broadwood Capital Has Lifted Holding

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 192,976 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 10,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 277,562 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, up from 266,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 28.10M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,480 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $61.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,633 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spinnaker Tru reported 97,307 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advsr Lc reported 83,385 shares stake. Zacks Mgmt owns 1.97 million shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.82 million shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Bank holds 28,159 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 16,516 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.54% or 404,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Washington Trust Company has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,816 shares. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thompson Management Inc reported 13,249 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.35% or 36.71 million shares. Hallmark holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 94,853 shares. Essex Investment Co holds 0.22% or 47,719 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century holds 0.01% or 183,541 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 32,925 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 12,462 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 326,889 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Next Financial Gp reported 2,163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 102,161 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 45,800 shares. Consonance Capital Mgmt LP owns 484,557 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 111 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 37,182 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.03% or 34,643 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Ltd has invested 0.49% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

