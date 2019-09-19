Sadoff Investment Management Maintains Position in Sanmina (SANM); Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) as Stock Value Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 25,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 930,187 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17M, up from 904,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 128,910 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.78 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 158,294 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 256,000 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $113.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 141.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,480 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $61.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 65,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,708 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

