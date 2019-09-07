Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Its Masco (MAS) Holding by $410,475 as Valuation Rose; Redwood Investments Maintains Stake in Green Dot (GDOT)

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 43,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 301,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27 million, up from 257,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 592,353 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 2.69 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15,394 shares to 144,563 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 171,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,252 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Lc owns 300,330 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Millennium Mgmt reported 355,705 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 4,158 were accumulated by Brinker Capital. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 32,337 shares. Td Asset holds 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 3,600 shares. Columbus Circle invested in 0.34% or 217,218 shares. 9,304 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Aperio Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 28,669 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Ltd Llc has invested 3.32% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 73,992 shares. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ami Asset Corp holds 1.01% or 225,139 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.88 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corporation has 0.83% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 8,199 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 453,775 shares. Boston Prns invested in 0.27% or 5.13 million shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa owns 6,713 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Advisors Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.6% or 246,205 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 318,870 shares. 156,060 were reported by Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 311 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7,079 shares. Mirae Asset Investments owns 6,980 shares. Davenport And Communications Lc reported 12,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Envestnet Asset stated it has 327,599 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 2,298 shares or 0% of the stock.