Sadoff Investment Management Lifted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $391,950; Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Visa (V) Stake by $34.48 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.10 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.20 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 2.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Montecito Bancorporation invested in 13,612 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Palestra Cap Management Lc has 729,478 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aqr Capital Limited reported 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 418,418 are owned by Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd. M&R Capital Incorporated reported 93,105 shares stake. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited reported 122,371 shares. Davis R M reported 1.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2,234 shares. Farmers Tru has 1.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 139,432 shares. 5,148 were reported by Sns Finance Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares to 842,266 shares, valued at $33.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,198 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 51,218 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 158,513 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Sabal Co stated it has 215,066 shares. Boston Rech Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,859 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 21,112 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 672 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 7,918 shares. Stanley invested in 0.42% or 19,278 shares. Mathes holds 0.16% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.04% or 25,000 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 13,995 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc holds 0.22% or 16,347 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 14,733 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Com holds 20,194 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.