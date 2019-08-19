Sadoff Investment Management Increases Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); As Range Resources (RRC) Shares Declined, Holder S&Co Has Lowered Holding by $913,506

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 10.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 11.46 million shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers (08/19) (NYNY) (ARMK) Higher; (PCG) (VNDA) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 11,100 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset LP reported 685,665 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Nuwave Inv Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,199 shares. Ally Finance invested in 0.43% or 200,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Strs Ohio invested in 12 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 270,288 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.02% or 2.85 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 200,270 shares. Dupont Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 23,177 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Manhattan Company reported 434,152 shares. Laffer Invests reported 129,571 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 19,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 89,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).