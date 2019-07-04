Sadoff Investment Management Increased Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position by $377,975 as Stock Rose; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $478,438; Market Valuation Rose

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 2.63 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 2.50M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc stated it has 119 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt owns 557,400 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 404,726 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 439,136 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com holds 0% or 260,414 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Lc holds 0.01% or 21,500 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 9.68 million shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.19% or 67,181 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 5.75 million shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Llc reported 10,150 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.08% or 2.49M shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,266 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

