Sadoff Investment Management Increased Its Stake in At&T (T) by $353,430 as Shares Rose; Sir Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Enerplus (ERF) by $3.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 10,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 277,562 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, up from 266,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 23.32M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.31 lastly. It is down 49.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 804,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,109 shares to 324,601 shares, valued at $67.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,416 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chevy Chase Trust has 0.86% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6.23 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 1.04M shares. Arrow Fincl Corp owns 24,868 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Invest Co owns 2.21M shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc reported 155,585 shares stake. Hallmark Capital Management has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 60,640 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Fidelity National has 3.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 639,831 shares. M&T Fincl Bank reported 3.65 million shares. 1.24 million were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv owns 121,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.06% or 576,343 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc invested in 177,105 shares.