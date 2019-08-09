Sadoff Investment Management Increased Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $391,950; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Cut Stake

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 19.47M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52 million, down from 20.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $661.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 1.13 million shares traded or 52.40% up from the average. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 2.18 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 191,400 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc accumulated 44,104 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 51,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Grp holds 66,000 shares. 91,692 are owned by Art Advsr Ltd Liability. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 83,315 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 219,047 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 41,196 shares stake. Anchorage Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 19.47M shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 376 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC).

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Netflix. – Boston Business Journal” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Closing The Books On What Was A Great Industry! – Seeking Alpha” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s (NASDAQ:HMHC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares to 733,198 shares, valued at $50.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,133 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).