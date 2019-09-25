Sadoff Investment Management Holds Position in Sanmina (SANM); Mplx LP (MPLX) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Has Boosted Its Position

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 25,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 930,187 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17 million, up from 904,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 16,308 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 61,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.14M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 198,298 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 2.95M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 458,601 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Incorporated reported 382,788 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 11,512 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). New York-based C V Starr & Com has invested 7.7% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fairfield Bush And holds 19,658 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests Inc New York holds 2.09% or 2.21 million shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 168,042 shares. 17,056 are held by Counselors. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 28,077 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bollard Grp Inc Limited has 0.11% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 1.94M are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Salient Advisors Lc accumulated 5.40 million shares. Tpg Gp (Sbs) Inc stated it has 1.73 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 42,600 shares were bought by Heminger Gary R., worth $1.16 million. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 45,632 shares to 4,770 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 705,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.73M shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

