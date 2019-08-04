Sadoff Investment Management Holds Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK); Brookfield Asset Manage (BAM) Holding Has Upped by Mawer Investment Management Ltd

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Manage (BAM) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 105,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 9.41M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438.45 million, up from 9.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Manage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 3.07 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 182,098 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.03% or 72,930 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Colonial Tru Advisors stated it has 126,875 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.4% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 59,449 shares. 174,852 were reported by Norinchukin State Bank The. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sun Life Financial reported 0.27% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tru Communications Of Virginia Va invested in 0.13% or 11,201 shares. Town Country Bank Dba First Bankers has 0.26% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,160 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 1,327 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 764,553 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alphamark Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,358 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 200,479 shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares to 327,710 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,266 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 53,745 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $125.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 154,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,200 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.