Sadoff Investment Management Holding in D R Horton (DHI) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holding Held by Yacktman Asset Management Lp

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 2.77M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54 million, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 1.73M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 30,532 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Cap Intl Investors owns 7.95 million shares. Moreover, Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 76,835 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 4,660 shares. Qv Investors Inc has 283,891 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 12,662 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 29,677 are owned by Fincl Professionals. Country Comml Bank invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kemper Corp Master Retirement reported 2.57% stake. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,397 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Welch Limited Liability Corp reported 343,580 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 58,742 shares. 35,887 were reported by Overbrook Mgmt Corp. Texas-based Hourglass Capital has invested 2.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 73,826 shares stake.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,806 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $149.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 11,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.