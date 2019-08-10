Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Market Value Rose; Stadion Money Management Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $306,072

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 11,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora owns 30,357 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Cetera Ltd Llc owns 86,375 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited reported 26,349 shares stake. 115,112 are held by Homrich & Berg. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 6,264 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 84,602 shares stake. Amer Assets Management Lc holds 17,000 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,469 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 14,542 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 1.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,174 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 15,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Gm Advisory Gp Incorporated has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,745 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd accumulated 2.64% or 103,351 shares. Kingfisher Limited Company reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gotham Asset Lc holds 398,345 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,527 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,229 shares. Fagan Associates, a New York-based fund reported 96,593 shares. Yhb Invest Inc invested in 3.75% or 202,851 shares. Cornerstone Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Gru stated it has 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cidel Asset reported 1.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Capital Ltd Com owns 65,220 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 20,148 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 54,844 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 34,299 are owned by Sol Capital Management. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 93,556 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership owns 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,500 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 186,045 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 292,825 shares.

