Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Position in Citigroup (C); Clarkston Capital Partners Decreased Actuant (ATU) Stake by $1.48 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 8,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 621,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51M, up from 612,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 2.69 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 61,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44 million, down from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 53,280 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,820 shares to 425,551 shares, valued at $70.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ATU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06 million for 33.90 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 135,110 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $82.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 13,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).