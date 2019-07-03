Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) as Stock Value Rose; Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Position by $386,199 as Share Value Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 3.62 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 1.05M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares to 733,198 shares, valued at $50.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 12,641 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,294 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 668,280 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 24,703 were accumulated by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Moreover, Adirondack & Inc has 2.61% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Enterprise Financial Ser reported 213 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Communication Inc has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 853,774 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Mgmt Lp De stated it has 0.73% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd holds 37,315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 2,932 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Heritage Wealth reported 5,850 shares stake. Systematic Financial Lp has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Shares for $1.32M were sold by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, January 15 Lowings Anthony sold $259,808 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,889 shares. The insider Gibbs David W sold 6,410 shares worth $576,451.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 30,770 shares to 53,510 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.