Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $391,950; Grifols S A (GRFS) Position Increased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 988,313 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.24M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 4.46 million shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $25.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares to 605,133 shares, valued at $76.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,266 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).