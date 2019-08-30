Sadoff Investment Management Has Raised Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holder Strategic Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $347,300

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.31. About 182,697 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,135 shares to 432,625 shares, valued at $34.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 60,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset owns 929,005 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Llc has 2,380 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 1,356 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Winch Advisory Service Limited Com holds 75 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 39,081 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). 4,235 are owned by Optimum Inv Advsr. 3,059 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Daiwa Securities Gru accumulated 1,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Scout holds 0.44% or 141,076 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 44,939 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 1.02 million shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Amp Capital Ltd holds 11,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares to 842,266 shares, valued at $33.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

