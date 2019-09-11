Sadoff Investment Management Has Lowered By $752,350 Its D R Horton (DHI) Position; Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stake

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as Bhp Group Ltd (BHP)’s stock rose 5.80%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 135,923 shares with $7.43 million value, down from 146,017 last quarter. Bhp Group Ltd now has $123.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 1.15M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS DATA ROOMS FOR SHALE ASSET SALES ARE NOW OPEN; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 907,279 shares with $37.54 million value, down from 925,629 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.27M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.69M for 9.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.