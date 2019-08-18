Sadoff Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) by $377,975; As Aqua America (WTR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 46,554 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 63,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 1.55 million shares traded or 45.58% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 1.87M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 8,479 shares. 7,440 were reported by Greenwood Capital Associates Limited. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.15% or 17,674 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa has 0.03% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 6,552 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,403 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp accumulated 21,585 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 5,699 were accumulated by Umb National Bank N A Mo. Magellan Asset Management holds 0.02% or 145,224 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 660 are held by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. 990,072 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. First Commercial Bank Tru Com Of Newtown accumulated 136,714 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 10,595 shares to 106,359 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 63,200 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 260,414 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 28,177 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% or 58,308 shares in its portfolio. Clark Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 375,356 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Co holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Limited accumulated 874,120 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Element Cap Lc invested in 0% or 11,887 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 1.49M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 227,135 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bowling Port Management Ltd reported 0.35% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 743,100 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 43,527 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 0.18% or 36,495 shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares to 327,710 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.