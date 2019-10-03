Sadoff Investment Management Has Increased Its At&T (T) Holding; Needham Investment Management Has Cut Air Lease (AL) Stake

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sadoff Investment Management Llc acquired 10,710 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 277,562 shares with $9.30M value, up from 266,852 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $269.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 5.56M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 10.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 157,000 shares with $6.49 million value, down from 175,000 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 69,228 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 65,425 shares to 539,708 valued at $63.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 6,480 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is 1.38% above currents $36.89 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 25. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was downgraded by DZ Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wheatland Advsr holds 2.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 105,450 shares. 1.72M are owned by Pzena Investment Ltd Liability Corp. Srb reported 14,803 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 340,381 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shapiro Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.39M shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.55% stake. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 1.1% or 246,074 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Liability owns 27,246 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Management invested in 38,902 shares. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,476 shares. Alberta Invest Corp invested in 0.33% or 1.09 million shares. Holderness Invs Communications holds 105,785 shares. 1.27 million were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar.

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) stake by 7,000 shares to 103,000 valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 170,000 shares. Zuora Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 243,600 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 39,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 12,287 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 10,223 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). New York-based Garrison Bradford And Assocs has invested 1.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 131,880 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 67,396 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Provident Invest accumulated 915,606 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 93,040 shares. Reinhart Prtn Incorporated has 0.65% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 7,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

