Sadoff Investment Management Has Increased Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake By $391,950; Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) Had 4 Bulls

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sadoff Investment Management Llc acquired 4,355 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 130,510 shares with $11.75 million value, up from 126,155 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $65.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 639,965 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES

Among 5 analysts covering Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alarm.com Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of ALRM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. Maxim Group maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 4 to “In-Line”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1. See Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) latest ratings:

More notable recent Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Suggests It’s 21% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Closes Above 26K on 6th Straight Day of Gains – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 70,249 shares traded. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has risen 45.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ALRM News: 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.15, EST. $1.13; 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Enhances MobileTech, the Essential App for Technicians; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 05/04/2018 Alarm.com Announces Integrated Solution for Small and Medium Sized Businesses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alarmcom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALRM); 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Launches Smarter Access Control for Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Brown Capital Management Buys New 3.8% Position in Alarm.com; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM HOLDINGS INC ALRM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $381.5 MLN TO $383.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM HOLDINGS INC ALRM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $1.14 TO $1.15; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 27C

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It has a 127.86 P/E ratio. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of DUK in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $89 target. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Wealthcare Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cincinnati Casualty reported 66,300 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 104,466 shares. Moreover, Campbell & Com Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 0.58% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 13,128 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 222,491 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 237,560 were accumulated by Magellan Asset Mngmt. Horrell Cap Mgmt has 3,416 shares. Kistler invested in 2,036 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 103,718 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc owns 29,733 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc holds 0.43% or 20,066 shares. 5,952 were reported by Plante Moran Advisors Llc. Atria Invests Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 29,129 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 5,190 shares to 733,198 valued at $50.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 15,871 shares and now owns 605,133 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.