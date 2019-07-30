Sadoff Investment Management Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $307,017 as Stock Value Declined; Tig Advisors Has Lifted Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 11,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.36 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 35.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

