Sadoff Investment Management Has Decreased D R Horton (DHI) Stake as Valuation Rose; Smead Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $1.68 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 69,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 3.77M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54 million, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.00 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

