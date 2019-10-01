Sadoff Investment Management Has Cut Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $7.65 Million as Stock Declined; Financial Architects Has Raised Its Position in Aqua America (WTR) by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 65,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 539,708 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.64M, down from 605,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 6.63 million shares traded or 114.26% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 3576.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 28,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 863,359 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,710 shares to 277,562 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 24.73 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.