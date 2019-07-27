Sadoff Investment Management Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Has Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 9,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 101,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47 million, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,779 shares to 50,930 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 42,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,626 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust owns 1.09M shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 3,165 shares. American Insur Communication Tx owns 128,975 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Com Of Virginia Va holds 0.65% or 44,708 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 56,605 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Co invested in 14,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithfield Trust invested in 0.15% or 12,413 shares. Davis R M has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,557 shares. Dillon And Assoc Inc reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,000 are held by Cutler Investment Counsel Lc. Creative Planning has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 172,382 shares. Thomas White Intl accumulated 0.2% or 10,109 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 1,887 shares. Burns J W & Co Incorporated accumulated 0.76% or 28,526 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh has 1.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 203,394 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90M was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,266 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

