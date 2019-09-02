Sadoff Investment Management Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD ORD ORDINARY S (TVBCF) Shorts Down By 4.08%

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 1.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sadoff Investment Management Llc acquired 4,450 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 408,196 shares with $42.47M value, up from 403,746 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $303.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:TVBCF) had a decrease of 4.08% in short interest. TVBCF’s SI was 891,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.08% from 929,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8911 days are for TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:TVBCF)’s short sellers to cover TVBCF’s short positions. It closed at $1.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. The company has market cap of $692.15 million. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Hong Kong Digital New Media Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas Pay TV Operations, Channel Operations, and Other Activities divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs on terrestrial TV platform; broadcasting of commercials on terrestrial and pay TV platforms; and production of programs.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 10,525 shares to 842,266 valued at $33.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 18,350 shares and now owns 907,279 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset stated it has 31,107 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com holds 40,380 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp reported 44,042 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. South State holds 1.45% or 135,583 shares. Gladius Cap Lp accumulated 15,229 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt stated it has 45,956 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 356,383 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt owns 25,118 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Schulhoff invested 14.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv holds 30,405 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. 4.98M were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo owns 276,525 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. 92,652 were accumulated by Atria Limited Liability. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt reported 6,997 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

