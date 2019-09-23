Sadoff Investment Management Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake By $591,360; Plexus (PLXS) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Plexus Corp (PLXS) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 59 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 71 trimmed and sold positions in Plexus Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 27.64 million shares, down from 28.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Plexus Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 55 Increased: 40 New Position: 19.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sadoff Investment Management Llc acquired 8,448 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 621,314 shares with $43.51M value, up from 612,866 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 3.24M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video)

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 65,425 shares to 539,708 valued at $63.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 7,565 shares and now owns 725,633 shares. Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.96% above currents $69.38 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Asset Limited reported 5,558 shares. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.59 million shares. James Inv Rech owns 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Telemus Lc accumulated 12,653 shares or 0.07% of the stock. National Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% or 21,312 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 13.51M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 48,606 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.24% or 8.50M shares. Peoples Financial has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fmr Limited Liability holds 65.74M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,523 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,828 shares.

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Plexus Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLXS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Plexus Corp.â€™s (NASDAQ:PLXS) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plexus Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:PLXS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plexus Announces Analyst Day 2019 Nasdaq:PLXS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.18M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 22,832 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q REV. $699M, EST. $691.0M; 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. It has a 14.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. for 2.79 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 42,319 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 0.53% in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 13,600 shares.