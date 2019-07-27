Sadoff Investment Management Decreased Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $358,110; Market Valuation Rose; As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Trimmed Its Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 476,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, down from 636,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 1.40M shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66 million, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 25/05/2018 – Lewandowski is getting paid by T-Mobile as part of the contract with Turnberry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal, as well as people familiar with his involvement; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $11.4B-$11.8B; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 103,705 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $98.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 545,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers, a New York-based fund reported 6.29 million shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 107 shares. Delta Cap Management Limited Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0.74% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1.17 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 58 shares. 34,281 are held by Buckingham Mgmt Inc. 76 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Legg Mason has 330 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv owns 2,310 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 3,781 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 21,250 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 1,801 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 30,592 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.38% or 194,047 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 51,553 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.05% or 2.35 million shares. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 5.25% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.32M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,792 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 26,120 shares. Ulysses Ltd invested in 1% or 160,000 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability has 7,400 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has 1.19M shares. Maverick Ltd has invested 3.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bb&T Limited Liability Co has 7,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,184 were reported by Ww Asset. Hbk LP reported 0.16% stake. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 56,041 shares.