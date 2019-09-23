Sadoff Investment Management Decreased Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake by $401,190; Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Upped Its Holding

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 366,416 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, down from 371,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.17. About 218,056 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) by 69.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 191,103 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 112,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $477.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 65,746 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.60 – $0.66; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC - WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 15/03/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR C$0.05, EST. EPS C$0.06 (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 - Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 15/05/2018 - Spartan Motors Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 20/03/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$8; 26/04/2018 - Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular; 13/03/2018 - Spartan Motors Highlights Supplier Excellence During Annual Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Colorado-based Rk Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 132,144 shares. Exchange Management Incorporated holds 0.09% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). 21,819 are owned by Group. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 1 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 0.02% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). 62,272 were reported by Granite Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 138,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.15% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 34,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 9,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 45,000 shares to 175,392 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 360,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,965 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 25,395 shares to 930,187 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 79,684 are held by Punch Associates Mngmt. Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 1,274 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 34,933 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Gp reported 281,213 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Citizens Comml Bank holds 0.36% or 40,033 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Td Asset holds 1.42M shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.02% or 6,924 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin accumulated 32,200 shares. Leisure Capital holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 9,755 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communications reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 318,388 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass Inc stated it has 91,980 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 0.25% or 150,769 shares.

