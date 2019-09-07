Sadoff Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Suncor Energy New (SU) Position Has Raised by Heronetta Management Lp

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.13 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 327,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.88 million, down from 330,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Financial Capital Inc holds 0.58% or 5,712 shares. 81,164 are owned by First Natl. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Front Barnett Limited Liability accumulated 10,182 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj holds 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,049 shares. Braun Stacey Inc accumulated 85,029 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 367,598 shares stake. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spectrum Management Grp Inc Inc stated it has 18,868 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 13,104 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd owns 136,134 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,000 shares. Arrow Corp invested 1.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hbk Invests LP holds 0.02% or 8,189 shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Nutrien (TSX:NTR) Stock Be in Your Dividend Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Foundation Stocks to Fortify Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 06, 2019.