Sadoff Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lifted Its Xylem (XYL) Position by $4.02 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 50,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,455 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73 million, up from 312,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 984,131 shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,120 were accumulated by Vestor Cap Lc. Howard Capital Management holds 15,334 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1,452 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 7,025 shares. Moreover, Community Gp Limited Co has 2.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 81,219 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 0.08% or 1,400 shares. Bridgeway Inc reported 959,106 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 153,262 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 809,371 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 15.06 million shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.71% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Planning Alternatives Adv, Michigan-based fund reported 6,878 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 3.53M shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Security holds 50,273 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares to 733,198 shares, valued at $50.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,133 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 39,929 shares to 163,226 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,512 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

