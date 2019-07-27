Sadoff Investment Management Boosted Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $391,950; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $633,222 as Market Value Declined

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,266 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 227,655 are held by Acadian Asset Lc. Beese Fulmer Invest stated it has 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Dupont Cap Management holds 37,507 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs accumulated 3,899 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.47% or 79,618 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 302 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 0.11% or 21,793 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Federated Pa stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Associated Banc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Spc Financial Inc reported 4,266 shares. 287,625 are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 17,752 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Ltd has 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 141,872 were accumulated by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 1.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Qci Asset New York reported 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 858 are owned by Madrona Financial Services Lc. Kingfisher Ltd Company invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garde Cap holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,087 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Co owns 19,114 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett &, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,782 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 1,118 shares. 1,280 are owned by Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc. Stephens Ar invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Avalon Advisors Ltd invested 1.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Personal Ser owns 708 shares. Senator Investment Group Limited Partnership accumulated 550,000 shares or 4.73% of the stock.

