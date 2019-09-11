Sadoff Investment Management Boosted Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holding; EFG INTERNATIONAL ZUERICH NAMEN-AKT.. SH (EFGIF) Sellers Increased By 3.1% Their Shorts

EFG INTERNATIONAL ZUERICH NAMEN-AKT.. SH (OTCMKTS:EFGIF) had an increase of 3.1% in short interest. EFGIF’s SI was 106,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.1% from 103,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1065 days are for EFG INTERNATIONAL ZUERICH NAMEN-AKT.. SH (OTCMKTS:EFGIF)’s short sellers to cover EFGIF’s short positions. It closed at $6.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sadoff Investment Management Llc acquired 29,075 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 2.43 million shares with $32.06 million value, up from 2.40 million last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 1.08 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity. $61,450 worth of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) was bought by Arrigoni Daniel A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktree Cap LP owns 2.22M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sadoff Inv Management has 2.75% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 2.43 million shares. Brant Point Inv Limited stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 123,498 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Adirondack & Mgmt Inc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 317,883 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). The California-based Interest Investors has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 351,710 shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited has 1.32% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 2.26 million shares. Nfc Invests Ltd holds 10.67% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 2.74 million shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 106,500 shares.

