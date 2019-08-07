Sachem Head Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $103.59 Million; Market Value Rose; As Merck & Co New (MRK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mathes Company Has Cut Its Stake

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.34. About 21.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 7.33 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Did Apple Abandon Its AR and VR Headset Dreams? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 5.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Llp owns 6.92M shares or 9.21% of their US portfolio. Zuckerman Investment Gru has 79,960 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs holds 234,184 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Company reported 1.98% stake. The Washington-based Saturna has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hyman Charles D reported 230,435 shares stake. Notis owns 51,602 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.51% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co reported 162,124 shares. New England Investment & Retirement Group Incorporated reported 1,750 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.32% or 123,515 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 17,059 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Td Capital Limited Liability accumulated 6,414 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 6,400 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Is the Top Dow Stock, Merck Is the Worst. See, Markets Are Efficient. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Notes And Analysis From Merck’s Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.