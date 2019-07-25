Sachem Head Capital Management LP Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Lifted by $78.40 Million; Broadview Advisors Upped Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $103.09. About 226,992 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 2.07M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $197,397 activity.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 18,150 shares to 69,850 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chuys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 192,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).