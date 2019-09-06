Sachem Head Capital Management LP Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Upped by $78.40 Million as Market Value Rose; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined, Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Upped by $4.95 Million Its Stake

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 2.50 million shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 3.70 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,730 shares to 36,730 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,842 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.