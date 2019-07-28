Sachem Head Capital Management LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $103.59 Million; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $575,886 as Market Value Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 75.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,847 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.82% or 230,643 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Company has 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpas Strategies Limited Co accumulated 24,283 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Welch Group Inc Lc holds 277,851 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il holds 7.94% or 496,200 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Grp Inc accumulated 1% or 26,595 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory invested in 3.07% or 9.17 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.85M shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested in 71,082 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Janney Cap Ltd Com invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York invested in 38,864 shares. Moreover, Roosevelt Gru has 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 301,599 shares. Tctc Llc accumulated 549,976 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 10,393 shares.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerging Mrkts Internet & Ec E by 24,500 shares to 70,034 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY) by 22,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,679 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Msci N (NORW).

