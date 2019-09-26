Sachem Head Capital Management LP Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) Increased as Stock Declined; Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $162.47. About 18,982 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21M, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 3,248 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). First Mercantile holds 0.02% or 1,713 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 14,095 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 614 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.06% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Duquesne Family Office Lc has invested 0.11% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 328,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.01% or 1,298 shares. Financial Architects invested in 0.01% or 765 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Tokio Marine Asset Limited owns 5,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 56,811 are held by First Tru Advisors L P. Jefferies Group Limited Com accumulated 7,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

