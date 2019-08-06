Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $78.40 Million; Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Tripadvisor (TRIP) Position as Market Value Declined

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 351,770 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii; 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics Study; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics St; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 483,562 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $49.02 million for 30.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $541.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).