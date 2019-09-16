Sachem Head Capital Management LP Position in Pg&E (PCG) Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Position as Market Value Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 40,508 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.94 million, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22 million, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.98M shares traded or 128.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Ca accumulated 33,141 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp invested in 20,019 shares. Bloom Tree Ltd Liability Company has 5.69% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 185,610 shares. Chesley Taft Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.9% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 39,334 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 10,732 shares. Westfield Cap LP invested 0.95% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Leavell Inc has 0.73% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 23,413 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 196,372 shares. Bluespruce Invests LP has invested 8.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 18,802 are held by Element Management Ltd. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 196,605 shares. Kings Point Cap owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 164 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited Liability Company reported 24,245 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

