Sachem Head Capital Management LP Position in Pg&E (PCG) Has Lifted by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $406,872

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 5,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 159,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49 million, down from 164,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 741,110 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22M, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 6.80M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement accumulated 99,620 shares. Caspian Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 74.18% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 89,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tobam stated it has 9,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 156,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kensico Cap reported 1.21% stake. 353,802 are held by Morgan Stanley. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department invested in 16,113 shares. Hudock Capital Group has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 600 shares. Zimmer Partners LP reported 0.49% stake. Sachem Head Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3.50 million shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 20,900 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Serv Inc invested in 7,010 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 866,222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 50,068 shares to 591,712 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 61,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset LP has 0.25% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Shelton Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,835 shares. Newbrook Cap Advisors LP holds 5.18% or 960,606 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Arrow Finance reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 119,028 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Provise Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 3,757 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 69,174 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.16% or 5,949 shares in its portfolio. Lone Pine Cap Lc owns 2.69 million shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,032 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 27 shares. Hoplite Capital LP owns 464,685 shares.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

