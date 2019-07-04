Sachem Head Capital Management LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $103.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; Live Your Vision Increases Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE)

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Mngmt Co invested in 0.61% or 170,995 shares. Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,532 shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested 2.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Natl National Bank & Trust In reported 0.54% stake. Live Your Vision Lc owns 14,049 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Country Club Tru Na holds 304,405 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Covington Investment Advsr invested in 1.14% or 79,785 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs has 13,397 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc accumulated 0.28% or 78,346 shares. Loews Corp, New York-based fund reported 16,655 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 938 shares. Massachusetts-based Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). West Coast Limited Company holds 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 4,836 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc owns 0.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 293,195 shares.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) by 55,624 shares to 85,491 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Amt (MUB) by 8,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,533 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Advisors Inc reported 75,558 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 0.86% or 1.55 million shares. Provise Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 123,503 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 493,552 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co reported 1.97 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Llc reported 18,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alaska Permanent Cap holds 0.05% or 2,467 shares. Carderock Mgmt Inc has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,290 are owned by Verus Finance Prns. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.35% or 45,482 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,025 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3.91% or 5.19 million shares. Centurylink Invest has 3.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Comml Bank holds 2.42% or 1.73 million shares. St Johns Inv Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.