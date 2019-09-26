Sachem Head Capital Management LP Position in Eagle Materials (EXP) Has Increased by $31.74 Million; Martin Investment Management Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $457,536

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21 million, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 3,248 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 2,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 63,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, down from 66,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $179.99. About 924,359 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA; 25/04/2018 – Facebook CFO: User Numbers in Europe Could Be Impacted by Rollout of New Privacy Law; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Mobile Advertising Rev Represented 91% of Advertising Rev for 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Leveraged ETFs That Are On Fire In September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atlanticus Holdings and GAIN Capital Holdings among gainers, Wins Finance Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Two New Strategic Beta Equity ETFs – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.19 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 36,315 shares to 133,420 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

