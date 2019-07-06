Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Its Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Stake by $730,020 as Market Valuation Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 10,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 62,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 128,735 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros has 221,197 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc reported 5.80M shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe Rusling reported 144,070 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 24.21% stake. Athena Advsrs owns 108,246 shares. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11.15M shares or 7.12% of all its holdings. Tiger Ltd Com has invested 6.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 52,027 were accumulated by Park Avenue Secs Lc. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 18,319 shares. California-based Brandes Investment Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 31,065 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has 13,822 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Com Ca, California-based fund reported 112,092 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 24,120 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Axa accumulated 0.15% or 554,511 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). State Street Corp owns 876,579 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 28,391 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 59,900 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr stated it has 0.79% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Champlain Inv Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 1.27 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.06% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 263 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 4,850 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 14,185 shares.