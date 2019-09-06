Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $103.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mackay Shields Trimmed Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holding by $311,100

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 7.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 751,394 shares traded or 12.60% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 88,160 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karp Cap Management Corporation reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stack Financial Mngmt holds 519,314 shares. S&Co accumulated 1.45% or 110,457 shares. Convergence Partners Lc stated it has 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bankshares has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Grp Limited Partnership holds 2.57M shares. Punch & Invest Mgmt owns 103,978 shares. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 7.57M shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Clark Estates Incorporated New York, New York-based fund reported 131,340 shares. Fiera Cap Corp has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,670 shares. 9,123 are owned by Arbor Invest Advisors. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9.41M shares or 3.81% of the stock.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8,842 shares to 75,642 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 23,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 4,842 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 116,427 were accumulated by Pier Cap Limited. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 29,510 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management invested in 27,200 shares. Cap Mngmt New York holds 0.77% or 8,000 shares. Manchester Llc reported 885 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 55 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.91M shares. Chase Counsel Corporation holds 12,180 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Loomis Sayles And LP has 0.09% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 69 shares. 37,278 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 18,843 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 53,546 shares.