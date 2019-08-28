Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increases Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake Has Raised by Fort Lp

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 505,707 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Fort Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 1,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 7,665 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 5,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $355.36. About 43,298 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grs Advisors Limited Liability invested 4.81% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Capital Guardian Tru has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 2,823 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated LP reported 358,175 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 49,418 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership invested in 1.45% or 430,690 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 7.81 million shares. Parametrica Management Limited accumulated 9,337 shares. The New York-based Eminence Ltd Partnership has invested 2.33% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,900 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 9,559 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Capital Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 237,500 shares. King Street Mgmt Lp holds 1.02M shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). United Ser Automobile Association reported 32,216 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 6.58 million shares.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 49,365 shares to 9,097 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 27,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Capital LP reported 34 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri reported 1,300 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Consolidated Investment Gru Ltd invested in 5,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,622 shares. Cambridge Tru Communication invested in 759 shares. Stephens Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 12,966 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 11,247 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 117,270 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 102,550 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.01% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Morgan Stanley owns 134,679 shares. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).