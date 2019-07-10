Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increased Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $78.40 Million as Market Value Rose; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increased by $301,758 Its Position

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 909,131 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 64.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 2,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,749 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 4,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 918,804 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 16,512 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 20,665 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Synovus Financial holds 4,061 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division accumulated 169 shares. Friess Associates Lc has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cibc Ww owns 6,783 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp owns 91,462 shares. 79,940 are held by Noesis Mangement Corporation. Parametrica Ltd invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 321,810 are owned by Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 15,631 shares stake. Tiger Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.55% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ftb Incorporated holds 252 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 5,414 shares to 33,472 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 38,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,398 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hap Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.87% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 77,124 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Company has 17,803 shares. Parametric Lc invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 20,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 49,418 shares stake. Japan-based Daiwa Securities has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 438,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.48 million are held by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 58,656 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 30,907 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Capital Impact Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

